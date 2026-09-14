PETA Protesters Infiltrate New York Fashion Week Runway, CFDA Chief Steven Kolb Faces Allegations Of Assault

The runway at New York Fashion Week turned into an unexpected site of protest on Sunday, September 13, when PETA protesters interrupted COS’ show in downtown Manhattan. What was meant to be a fashion presentation for the H&M Group-owned brand was disrupted as protesters made their way onto the runway, carrying placards and shouting objections to the brand’s use of sheep wool.

What exactly happened at the COS show?

According to media reports, at least three PETA protesters managed to enter the runway area during the COS presentation. The show was being livestreamed on the retailer’s website when the protesters walked down much of the runway while making their objections heard.

One protester held up a sign that read, "Sheep beaten and bloodied for wool, don't buy," while another shouted, "Sheep are killed! Please take sheep off the runway."

Security personnel eventually intervened, with multiple guards removing protesters from the runway as the disruption unfolded.

PETA, formally known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, was protesting COS’ use of sheep wool and raising concerns about the treatment of animals involved in wool production.

Steven Kolb under fire for his action

The demonstration also put Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) CEO Steven Kolb at the centre of the controversy after PETA accused him of physically confronting two of its supporters during the incident.

In a statement obtained by USA TODAY, PETA claimed Kolb held one protester to the floor and covered her mouth and nose while she was shouting about sheep being “blooded and beaten for wool.” The organisation also alleged that Kolb grabbed another protester who was recording the demonstration.

PETA said it plans to file a police report and pursue criminal charges over the incident.

Kolb later addressed his actions in a statement shared with WWD on September 13. “I reacted inappropriately to an incident at a show earlier today. It wasn’t my place to do so. I should have let the security team handle the situation,” Kolb said.

His statement came as the controversy surrounding the runway intervention continues to make headlines.