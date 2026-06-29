Britney Spears' Sons Make Runway Debut At Paris Men's Fashion Week: 'It Was An Honour To Walk...' Says 19-Year-Old Jayden James

Jayden James and Sean Preston debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week | Instagram

After spending much of their lives away from the public eye, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, made a memorable appearance together as they walked their very first runway at the Vetements Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show during Paris Men's Fashion Week. The brothers, who are rarely seen together in public, marked a major milestone as they swapped private life for one of fashion's biggest global stages.

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Sean Preston embraces understated tailoring

Twenty-year-old Sean Preston delivered a sleek, monochromatic runway moment that perfectly matched Vetements' oversized aesthetic. He wore an all-black ensemble featuring a relaxed satin blazer layered over a black shirt and matching tie. The oversized silhouette was paired with loose-fitting denim and polished black shoes, giving the classic tailoring a modern streetwear edge.

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Jayden James opts for effortless street style

Nineteen-year-old Jayden James took a more laid-back approach, stepping onto the runway in a fitted white tank top tucked neatly into faded blue jeans. The relaxed denim was cinched with a brown leather belt, while dark brown loafers and layered silver chains around his waist added an unmistakable Y2K-inspired touch.

The appearance comes just weeks after Jayden made his first public appearance in over a decade at the Dior Cruise 2027 presentation in Los Angeles, making this fashion season a significant one for the young star.

Following the show, Jayden shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, "Thank you so much @gvasalia for having me walk your INSANE fashion show for @vetements_official. I will forever be grateful for this incredible opportunity. It was an honour to walk alongside such an incredible group of models. Thank you to everyone who made this such an amazing experience."

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Sean and Jayden have largely stayed away from public attention despite growing up in one of Hollywood's most famous families. They are the sons of pop icon Britney Spears and their father Kevin Federline, who married in 2004 before welcoming Sean in 2005 and Jayden in 2006.