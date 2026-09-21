Pet Parents Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok Soak In Ganeshotsav Festivities With Family; Make Chocolate Modaks Together |

Ganeshotsav brought the Tendulkar family together for a celebration filled with traditional festivities, family moments and plenty of festive cheer. Saaniya Chandhok-Tendulkar recently offered a glimpse into the family’s intimate celebrations, sharing a series of unseen pictures from their Ganpati festivities.

Among the highlights were Saaniya’s adorable moments with her sister-in-law Sara Tendulkar. The duo posed together in stunning sarees, effortlessly complementing each other in their festive looks. Saaniya opted for a striking red vintage Gharchola saree, featuring a rich Banarasi georgette fabric and intricate detailing. The saree, reportedly worth ₹3.65 lakh, was paired with an embroidered blouse that added to its traditional grandeur.

Sara, meanwhile, channelled elegant festive glamour in a vibrant turquoise Agora Jasmine saree by Ritu Kumar, reportedly priced at ₹1.45 lakh. The striking turquoise hue gave her look a fresh and sophisticated appeal, while the classic drape kept the overall styling rooted in festive elegance.

The celebrations also captured the playful side of Arjun and Saaniya’s festivities. The couple was seen spending time with their beloved dogs, who were dressed up in adorable festive outfits for the occasion. The heartwarming pictures offered a glimpse of the family’s furry members joining in the Ganpati celebrations.

Arjun complemented Saaniya’s traditional red saree in a classic blue kurta, creating a stylish festive pairing as the couple posed together.

Adding another sweet element to the celebrations, Saaniya and Arjun were also seen making chocolate modaks together. The couple’s festive activity brought a contemporary twist to the beloved Ganpati sweet, turning the preparation into a fun family moment.