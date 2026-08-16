'People Are Drinking Better Wines': All Things Nice Founder And ProWine India Host Nikhil Agarwal, On How India’s Drinking Habits Are Evolving

With Bombay Cocktail Week paused to begin next week, and the biggest alco-bev exhibition, ProWine, coming up in November, Nikhil Agarwal is super busy. He still finds time not only to chat with us, but also to host a party to celebrate 16 years of All Things Nice, his company that promotes good drinking habits with sit down dinners paired with choicest spirits.

Excerpts from an interview:

How has the Indian wine and spirits market evolved over the past few years?

There has been a lot of change, too much to be able to detail in one answer. I think the last few years since Covid retreated have seen the most dynamic changes in India's wine and spirits story. People are drinking more wine, and they are also drinking better wines. Many new wine brands have entered the market and people in parts of India beyond the three big cities are developing a deeper appreciation for wine. There are more wine clubs, tastings, and dinners across the board. This has been an exciting time for wine, especially with the Free Trade Agreements being announced and going live.

For spirits, younger people seem to be drinking less whisky; however, whisky sales, especially single malt whisky, are booming. Cocktail culture has cemented its position in India and Tequila leads in terms of fastest growth. Here, too, premiumisation is taking place at a staggering pace. What was once considered luxury now seems every day ordinary.

In both categories, people clearly want to understand more and are joining clubs and events that provide that access.

What makes ProWine India unique compared to other food and beverage trade exhibitions, and how does it help connect global producers with the Indian market?

ProWine Mumbai is India's largest wine and spirits exhibition India has ever seen and it does not involve food in the slightest. This itself sets it apart. It is extremely well thought out and executed at world class levels bringing exhibitors and buyers together. The activities aside from the exhibition that form a part of the show are class-leading: panel discussions, a wine and spirits challenge, masterclasses by leading voices and a bartender competition. The show completely captures all facets of the wine and spirits industry in India. We also host ProWine Mumbai Night, which brings the entire wine, spirits and HORECA fraternity together.

Buyers from across India and now from neighbouring countries attend the show thereby creating opportunities for exhibitors to meet potential buyers. We have had many success stories from previous editions. In fact, we are putting in additional effort to filter audiences so that only relevant attendees come to the show. The show has always been a catalyst for change and for business.

Indian consumers are becoming more adventurous with their beverage choices. How is ProWine India responding to changing consumer preferences, particularly among younger audiences?

The range of exhibitors and the wines and spirits they showcase are very diverse, spanning countries from across the world. There is something for everyone including styles and categories new to India. Last year we introduced a low and no alcohol segment in keeping with market trends. At this point every category of product - whether old, new, trending, or preferred by younger or older generations - is covered. The market always responds to customer demands and ProWine Mumbai serves as a marketplace for the world to do business.

What challenges do international wine and spirits brands face when entering the Indian market, and how does ProWine India help them navigate this landscape?

The biggest challenge exporters to India face is connecting with importers. This is the core of what ProWine Mumbai provides. The second challenge is understanding the Indian market and its dynamics. We address that through market education conferences even before exhibitors arrive and highly insightful panel discussions.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for ProWine India over the next five years, and what role do you see it playing in the growth of India's wine and hospitality industry?

Messe Dusseldorf India and All Things Nice are confident that ProWine Mumbai will continue to grow and become relevant for nearby countries as well in terms of visitors interacting with exporters. We believe that ProWine Mumbai is a core element of India's wine and spirits industry today and will play its part in introducing new brands to B2B and B2C buyers in India in the years to come. In terms of creating awareness and education ProWine Mumbai is the Gold Standard in India.

If you had to identify one emerging category that will define the future of the beverage industry in India, what would it be and why?

Wine is still a very small percentage of consumption in India and this category will grow as India evolves and gets richer. Now this will not define the Indian beverage industry, but it will become a major part of it. Whatever we see now is just scratching the surface, we have a very long journey ahead that is very promising.

What’s the USP of the cocktail week. Which alcohol is the hero?

Bombay Cocktail Week has been designed to share a love of cocktails from the very best with people in Bombay and the bar community and to bring Bombay closer to Asia, we have partnered with Dewar’s and the visiting bars will be using Dewar’s 12YO and 15YO in their cocktails. The hero we are hoping at the end of this will be Bombay!