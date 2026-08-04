Pop Up By Chef Gian Marco Carli At Siciliana, Mumbai, Serves Comfort Food With Creative Twists

Italian cuisine thrives on simplicity, where quality ingredients and traditional techniques often matter more than elaborate presentations.

Chef Gian Marco Carli embraces that philosophy with all heart and serves dishes at Siciliana that celebrate classic flavours while adding the occasional contemporary flourish.

From freshly baked focaccia and delicate tuna tartare to a standout lamb chop cutlet and indulgent desserts, his menu for pop up at Siciliana in Mumbai delivers plenty of moments that can be cherished by your palate.

Freshly Baked Focaccia Sets the Tone

A meal begins with warm focaccia on a wooden tray. The aroma makes it impossible to resist the bread. Soft, fluffy and beautifully baked, it has the perfect balance of a slightly crisp crust with sundried tomatoes and olives, and a pillowy soft, airy interior. It's the kind of bread that could easily become a meal in itself and offers an excellent introduction to the restaurant's commitment to quality.

Tuna Tartare with Gazpacho Is Delicate but Needs More Chill

The Tuna Tartare with Tomato Gazpacho is served to the non-vegetarians. Fresh tuna takes centre stage, its delicate flavour complemented by the briny punch of olives that add depth without overpowering the fish.

The gazpacho, however, doesn't quite match the elegance of the tartare. It could have been served colder and with a slightly thinner consistency. A lighter, more refreshing gazpacho would have elevated the dish, adding brightness and contrast to every bite.

Crispy Italian Fritters Are Comfort Food at Its Best

Small plates for vegetarians is a medley of fritters. The assorted fritters are among the highlights of the meal. Each one beautifully golden, with a crisp exterior that gives way to a warm, soft centre arrive on a wooden tray, again.

Saffron Arancini with Provolone is especially satisfying, thanks to its molten, cheesy filling, and the indulgent saffron flavour. Provolone Croquette is a cheese lover’s delight. The Zeppolina Pasta fritter offers an unexpectedly delicious combination of crunch and tenderness. Fried Polenta with Mushrooms is an added attraction made perfectly. These are classic comfort bites executed with finesse and are ideal for sharing.

Mixed Bag Of Pasta

The vegetarians got lucky this time at Siciliana. Chef Gian Marco Carli’s Cannelloni Parmigiana was a delicious take on cannelloni. Cannelloni is a cylindrical tube shaped pasta which is stuffed with varied stuffings as per choice. Cannelloni Parmigiana comes with stuffing of eggplant, usually roasted. The Cannelloni Parmigiana by Chef Gian was delectable and came with a sauce made from locally sourced tomatoes. “I believe in using local produce to get that fresh taste,” Chef Gian Marco Carli explained.

The Tortelli Alla Pollo, another stuffed pasta, didn’t quite hit the same mark as the Cannelloni.

Stuffed Peppers Celebrate Traditional Italian Cooking

The stuffed peppers in Large Plated embraced the spirit of cucina povera—Italy's age-old philosophy of making the most of simple ingredients. It’s a philosophy that teaches not to waste food and uses leftovers creatively. Filled with day-old bread, the dish transforms humble leftovers into something wholesome and flavourful.

It may not be the most dramatic plate on the menu, but it reflects authentic Italian home cooking, where sustainability and flavour go hand in hand. And it wins you over with taste and the story that the chef shared.

Lamb Chop Cutlet Is the Star of the Menu

The undisputed hero of the meal is the Lamb Chop Cutlet. Instead of presenting the chop or the cutlet conventionally, Chef Gian coats marinates the mince with saffron mayonnaise, coats with herb infused breadcrumbs, and deep-fries it while keeping the bone intact. The result resembles an oversized lollipop style cutlet on the bone that's both visually striking and immensely satisfying.

The breadcrumb coating adds crunch, while the saffron-infused marinade ensures the meat remains juicy, tender and packed with flavour. It's an inventive interpretation that never loses sight of what matters most—great taste.

Italian Desserts End the Meal on a High Note

Dessert maintained Chef Gian Marco Carli’s impressive standard.

The Dark Chocolate Torte is rich without being overwhelming. Its silky texture is beautifully enhanced by subtle almond and vanilla notes, creating a balanced finish that chocolate lovers will appreciate.

Equally enjoyable are the Bomboloni Classico—soft Italian doughnuts generously filled with silky lemon custard. They get their name from Chef’s native place – Bombolino. Light, airy and gently tangy, they provide the perfect contrast to the richness of the torte and make for a memorable end to the meal.

Final Verdict

Chef Gian Marco Carli succeeds by allowing good ingredients and thoughtful cooking to take centre stage during his pop up at Siciliana. The meal is packed with satisfying dishes that showcase both traditional Italian cooking and creative interpretations.

The freshly baked focaccia, crisp fritters, inventive Lamb Chop Cutlet and beautifully executed desserts make Siciliana worth visiting during this pop up by Chef Gian Marco Carli.

The dishes of the pop up are available at Siciliana, Mumbai, Lower Parel, through the month of August.