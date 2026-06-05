Peddi Star Janhvi Kapoor Wows At Ekta Kapoor's Mumbai Event In Head-To-Toe Miu Miu Look

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion streak during the promotions of Peddi has been nothing short of impressive, but the actress recently switched gears from dreamy ethnic wear to high-fashion luxury dressing. Attending the launch of EKTRA Jewels by Ekta Kapoor and Susanne Khan in Mumbai, Janhvi arrived in a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble that perfectly blended preppy sophistication with sporty edge.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu look

For the occasion, Janhvi leaned into Miu Miu's signature playful-meets-polished aesthetic. She started with a crisp blue poplin shirt as the base layer, adding a rich burgundy V-neck cotton knit sweater over it.

Taking the look up a notch, she threw on a sporty grey technical silk blouson jacket and completed it with a matching grey bubble-hem mini skirt that added structure and a cool-girl energy to the ensemble.

Janhvi completed the luxury look with black leather strappy sandals and one of the standout accessories of the evening, Miu Miu's iconic Wave Blue Wander Matelassé bag. The quilted handbag added a pop of colour while tying together the blue tones already present in her outfit.

She also sported a pair of sleek sunglasses that lent the look a fashion-editor-approved finish. Keeping the jewellery understated, the actress chose delicate silver earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle without distracting from the layered ensemble.

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For glam, Janhvi kept things fresh and polished. Her makeup featured a luminous dewy base paired with naturally flushed cheeks, softly defined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and nude-toned lips. Her hair was styled into a sleek pulled-back bun with a few face-framing strands completing the entire look.