Janhvi Kapoor Ditches Traditional Pallu For Cape-Style Drape In Ivory Saree For Peddi Promotions

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a serious fashion streak with the promotions of her upcoming film Peddi. After serving regal glamour in a purple lehenga and turning heads in a dreamy blue chiffon saree, the actress is back with yet another stunning ethnic moment. This time, Janhvi brought modern royalty energy in an ivory saree look that beautifully blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary drama.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in dreamy Anamika Khanna look

For the latest promotional event, Janhvi stepped away from the classic saree drape and embraced a more experimental silhouette in a custom creation by ace designer Anamika Khanna. The actress looked ethereal in an ivory six-yard that blended timeless Indian craftsmanship with modern couture drama.

The saree featured intricate embroidery delicately spread across layers of sheer ivory fabric, giving the outfit a soft, romantic appeal. She styled it with a matching blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline and fitted silhouette.

The real showstopper was the unconventional cape-inspired pallu that flowed dramatically from one side of her shoulder. With it the entire look felt regal yet fresh, proving once again why cape drapes are slowly becoming Bollywood’s newest saree obsession.

Styled by Meagan Concessio and Anshita Jadhwani, Janhvi kept the accessories statement-worthy without taking attention away from the outfit. She paired the saree with oversized jhumkas, statement kadas and a giant ring that added a slightly vintage touch to the dreamy aesthetic.

For beauty, the actress opted for soft glam makeup with glowing skin, feathered brows, subtle smoky eyes and flushed cheeks paired with a nude pink lip. Her long hair was left open in soft waves with a centre parting, adding apsara-like vibe to the entire look.