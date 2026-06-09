Peace Dog 'Aloka' Returns To India After 2,300-Mile Walk Across America; Heartwarming Video With Buddhist Monks Win Hearts

There are countless stories of loyalty between humans and dogs, but Aloka's journey feels straight out of a movie. Once a homeless stray wandering the streets of India, Aloka has now returned to his birthplace, not as an abandoned dog, but as a beloved companion travelling alongside Buddhist monks on a global mission of peace.

According to Walk for Peace, Aloka arrived in India on June 8, 2026, accompanied by the venerable monks as they embarked on the next phase of their spiritual journey. For the four-legged traveler, however, this visit carries a deeper meaning. It marks a return to the country where his extraordinary story first began.

Back in 2022, Aloka was just another stray dog trying to survive on the streets of India and Nepal. During their pilgrimage, a group of Buddhist monks crossed paths with him. Drawn to their calm and compassionate presence, the dog began following them. Despite long distances, illness, fatigue, and difficult conditions, he refused to leave their side.

The monks eventually named him Aloka, a Pali word meaning "Light." The name symbolised the path of wisdom and peace that the monks believed he had instinctively chosen.

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Accoridng to reports, one monk, Venerable Bhikkhu Paññākāra, was especially touched by Aloka's devotion. Unwilling to see him return to the uncertainty of street life, he arranged for the dog to move to the United States. Since then, Aloka has been living at the Hương Đạo Vipassanā Bhavānā Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

His adventures did not stop there. In 2025, Aloka walked an astonishing 2,300 miles across America alongside the monks. He has also travelled through Sri Lanka and Thailand, becoming an unexpected symbol of companionship, resilience, and peace.