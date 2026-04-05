Lost Dog Found After 7 Days Following Owner's Deadly 180-Feet Fall In New Zealand Waterfall, Viral Video Breaks Hearts

Meet Molly, rescued after 1 week | Image Courtesy: Instagram (babyanmlpics)

What began as a scenic hiking adventure in New Zealand quickly turned into a life-altering ordeal for Jessica Johnston and her beloved dog, Molly. While exploring the rugged terrain of the Arahura Valley on the South Island’s west coast, Johnston slipped near a waterfall and plunged nearly 180 feet. Though she survived and was rushed to hospital, her dog went missing in the chaos.

Molly's rescue that's breaking the internet

Molly, a border collie, had been accompanying Johnston throughout her mountain journey. The two had been documenting their trip on social media, sharing glimpses of snowy peaks and camping moments. But after the fall on March 24, Molly vanished into the vast wilderness.

The story quickly gained attention across New Zealand, with people rallying to help find the missing dog. As per media reports, a crowdfunding effort raised thousands, enabling a helicopter search operation led by Precision Helicopters.

“HUGE thank you to so many people who have donated to get a search underway for Molly the dog,” the company shared on Facebook, outlining plans to use advanced thermal imaging and a team of volunteers.

With enough funds for just a few hours of flight, the search team set out, and within that limited window, they spotted Molly. Cold, wet, and stranded among rocks at the base of the waterfall, she had somehow survived an entire week alone.

“MOLLY HAS BEEN FOUND!!” the rescuers announced.

In a now-viral video, Molly is seen being lifted into the helicopter before reuniting with Johnston. Despite her injuries, Johnston crouched down as the dog ran towards her, their emotional embrace leaving viewers teary-eyed worldwide.