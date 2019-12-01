Pastels, ruffles and mommy’s bridal outfit

Preferred styles

Majority of the Indian clientele chooses to stick with traditional ensembles like lehenga and saris while also making way for the fresh market of sharara, draped saris and crop top and skirts.

Pastel rules

In connection with the pastel colour palette, which has been ruling the market over the past few years, neutral pastels like pale pink, lilac, ivory and grey are very much the rage. These hues suit every skin colour and are apt for every occasion. With a rise in day time weddings, the demand for wedding wear in this colour palette seems to be scoring high too. The shades are here to embrace the spirit of festivity, of subtleness and pure grace. One can add a tint of colour contrast to emphasise certain detailing of the garments but the shades look the most pleasant in their dominant uni-colour applications.