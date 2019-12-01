Pastels, ruffles and mommy’s bridal outfit

The most persuasive aspect of a big fat Indian wedding is the fashion excitement flowing within the clan. From the date of announcement to after parties, shopping to flaunting, a series of memories is built. Within the enormous preparations lies a rhythm of emotions between the individuals and the families. In an era of constantly evolving trends, people tend to overanalyse and make very prominent fashion mistakes on the biggest day of their lives. A word of expert advice in an era of constantly evolving trends can be a saviour.
Ruffled up
Ruffles fashion keeps coming back, finding its way in one or the other category. The versatility it offers and the way it keeps re-inventing itself is purely captivating. This year it has located itself in the category of Indian wear. Designers are approaching the trend by combining it with saris, lehengas, sleeves, and dupattas and even with footwear. Also known to be the Goddess of Oomph, Indian fashion designer Rina Dhaka states the trend suits all age groups and there are subtle ways in which everyone can wear it. Adding ruffles to printed or textured garments is also making a bold statement among the masses.
Shoulder spotlight
Shoulders continue to be the area of emphasis in Indian parties. With cold shoulder out of the league, one-shoulder, drapes and fringes have found a way in. The patterns accentuate the female figure and body posture and female figure if carried well. Perfected asymmetrical balance of one shouldered patterns with ruffles or pleats on the bottom creates a visual treat for the viewers.
Legacy love
Traditional values of Indian values have made a huge impact on fashion this season. With brides opting for their mothers’ traditional/ bridal outfits, designers have figured out numerous approaches to amalgamate sentiments with fashion.
Preferred styles
Majority of the Indian clientele chooses to stick with traditional ensembles like lehenga and saris while also making way for the fresh market of sharara, draped saris and crop top and skirts.
Pastel rules
In connection with the pastel colour palette, which has been ruling the market over the past few years, neutral pastels like pale pink, lilac, ivory and grey are very much the rage. These hues suit every skin colour and are apt for every occasion. With a rise in day time weddings, the demand for wedding wear in this colour palette seems to be scoring high too. The shades are here to embrace the spirit of festivity, of subtleness and pure grace. One can add a tint of colour contrast to emphasise certain detailing of the garments but the shades look the most pleasant in their dominant uni-colour applications.
Embroidered allure
The most intrinsic feature of Indian wear i.e. embroidery is also westernised this season. With a range of 3D techniques and its duo with fabric origami, the trend embodies luxury set in a pristine perspective. Zardozi and Resham work in traditional floral motifs are blended with never before placements. Big and bold sequins, laser cut with 3D placements add to the twist posed by the trend. Renowned designer duo Gauri and Nainika epitomised the trend with the show stopper dress in their summer/resort 2019 collection at Lakme Fashion Week. Experimental Fashion Designer Mohammed Mazhar incorporated 3D flowers in menswear.
Zardozi revived
Zardozi, also known to be the artful technique of using fine metal wire or thread in gold and silver to create metallic patterns on fabrics like velvet, satin and heavy silk, seem to be used as a variation of the 3D-like patterns and minimal designs in bridal wear and couture garments. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and other designers well known for their contribution to the crafts of India have bestowed the perfect examples to sport the technique right. Contrasting thread embroideries combined with Zardozi technique is a sensation in the markets. The trend also works well in restoring the Indian crafts compacted by cheap machine embroidered fabrics from around the world thus also embracing the authenticity of Indian fashion.