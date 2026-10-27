Paris Hilton Turns Into Belle, Her Family Joins The Fairytale As They Recreate Beauty And The Beast For Halloween 2026

Halloween is still a few days away, but Paris Hilton is already getting into the spooky-season spirit with back-to-back show-stopping transformations! After paying tribute to pop icon Britney Spears by recreating one of her most iconic stage outfits, the socialite is back with a fairytale-inspired makeover. This time, she has brought her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children into the Halloween fun with a family costume inspired by Beauty and the Beast.

Paris Hilton turns Belle in a dreamy yellow-gold gown

On October 26, Paris shared a series of jaw-dropping photographs of the family’s Halloween costumes on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their storybook-inspired transformation ahead of the holiday weekend. Turning herself into Belle, she donned a dramatic yellow-gold ball gown that looked straight out of a fairytale.

Read Also Batman Mask To Bambi Face: 5 Viral Halloween Makeup Trends You Need To Try In 2026

Designed by Danyul Brown, the gown featured an off-shoulder neckline and a fitted, embellished bodice that flowed into an extravagant skirt. Layers of glossy satin gave the silhouette its volume, while intricate gold embroidery and scalloped lace details added texture. Draped fabric across the front created a layered effect, with bright pink roses bringing a playful pop of colour to the dreamy ensemble.

Matching long gloves completed the princess-inspired look, while a matching gold choker, statement stud earrings and bold rings added to the regal styling. Paris kept her beauty look equally glamorous, opting for a luminous base, flushed cheeks, shimmering eyeshadow, mascara-heavy lashes and glossy pink lips. Her long, dark hair was styled in soft waves, with the upper section pinned back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

But Belle wasn’t the only character bringing the story to life. Carter transformed into the Beast, wearing a full character mask, fuzzy gloves and a blue suit. Their three-year-old son, Phoenix, took on the role of Lumière, while their two-year-old daughter, London, dressed as Mrs. Potts.

Additionally, the setting added to the fairytale mood, with rich red curtains, antique furnishings and candlelight creating a backdrop worthy of a Disney classic.

Before Belle, Paris Hilton was Britney Spears from 2001

Just days before unveiling her Disney-inspired family costumes, Paris had another pop-culture moment up her sleeve. On October 23, she revealed a recreation of Britney Spears’ legendary look from the singer’s 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance of I’m a Slave 4 U.

The outfit was instantly recognisable to fans of the iconic performance. Paris wore a green top with disco shorts featuring a blue-and-green ombré butterfly print. A sparkling belt finished with rhinestone tassels added the extra shine that made the original look so memorable.

And, of course, she didn’t skip the detail that made Britney’s performance one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history: the snake. Paris posed with a snake named Tango draped around her neck, recreating the daring accessory that accompanied Britney on stage more than two decades ago.

From channelling a pop superstar with a live snake to stepping into Belle’s golden gown alongside her family, Paris has already delivered two very different fashion moments for Halloween 2026. And with October 31 still around the corner, we wouldn’t be surprised if she has a few more costume surprises up her sleeve!