Palace On Wheels Begins Luxury Train Travel For This Season: Know The Ticket Price, Booking Process And More

Palace On Wheels India | Image: Palace on Wheels' Instagram

The Palace on Wheels has resumed its luxury travel experience for the season, offering opulence and heritage under one roof. This iconic train offers an exclusive eight-day journey through some of India's most beautiful landscapes, covering the majestic states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Departing from New Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station at 4 PM on fixed days of each month, the journey is perfect for travellers seeking an unforgettable experience with luxurious hospitality. The train's itinerary includes renowned Indian destinations such as Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Agra, allowing passengers to witness the rich cultural heritage and stunning scenery. The journey concludes at 7:30 AM on the eighth day back in Delhi.

Palace on Wheels Ticket Prices:

Palace on Wheels ticket prices vary by season and accommodation category. The peak season, running from October to March, attracts many tourists for the pleasant weather in Rajasthan, Gujarat and other iconic locations. Here is the ticket price range for the Palace on Wheels from October 2024 to March 2025:

Presidential Suite: Rs 2,91,330 per night (per cabin)

Super Deluxe: Rs 2,28,084 per night (per cabin)

Single Occupancy: Rs 1,24,583 per person

Double Occupancy: Rs 81,008 per person

Palace on Wheels Booking Process

Below is the step-by-step guide on how to book your spot for Palace on Wheels India:

First, you need to log on to the official website of the Palace on Wheels train services at palaceonwheels.org

Next, you can check out the ticket booking option

Then, select the departure dates and number of passengers travelling

Further, you fill in the travel details and complete the required query

After this, an expert will reach out to you for further booking processes

Check out the visuals and more details:

Palace on Wheels | Instagram

Started 42 years ago, the Palace on Wheels is a collaborative effort between Indian Railways and the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation to offer an exquisite experience for tourists looking to explore India's rich cultural history and heritage.

Palace on Wheels website

According to the official website, there are 14 guest coaches in the train that derive their names from the former princely regions of Rajputana, which stands out for its historical significance.

Palace on Wheels | Instagram

Palace on Wheels has 39 Deluxe Cabins and 2 Super Deluxe Cabins inspired by the dynasties of Rajasthan, oozing a royal charm and enhancing the luxurious experience for the tourists.

Palace on Wheels | Instagram

There are extravagant dining areas, bar, lounge, spa and more, which adds up to the exciting journey. You can also savour mouthwatering dishes and explore several cuisines on this train.