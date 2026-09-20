Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Covers Her Baby Bump In Pink Saree As She Expects Her 2nd Child At 41

Mahira Khan continues to make elegant maternity fashion statements, with her latest appearance adding another glamorous saree moment to her pregnancy style diary. After making headlines at the Toronto International Film Festival in regal embroidered six-yard, the Pakistani actress was seen at an event in a glossy pink saree, serving a polished evening look while embracing her pregnancy journey.

Mom-to-be Mahira Khan glows in pink

The videos shared by content creators showed Mahira in a glossy pink satin saree with a reflective finish that instantly elevated the outfit. Draped with a matching blouse, the ensemble had a sleek, glamorous appeal suited to the evening setting.

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While the saree was minimal, it was her jewellery choices that truly elevated the look. Mahira donned a statement diamond-and-ruby choker, completed with matching diamond earrings and bracelets.

Her makeup stayed soft and romantic, featuring defined eyes, generous blush and nude-pink lips that complemented the saree without competing with it. Mahira wore her hair in a neat bun, keeping the focus on her neckline and jewellery.

Her 2nd pregnancy announcement

The appearance comes after Mahira announced that she is expecting her second child at 41. The baby will be her first with her second husband, Pakistani entrepreneur Salim Karim, and their first child together.

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Mahira is already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari. For her pregnancy announcement, she shared a dramatic photograph showing her baby bump in a flowing white dress alongside the heartfelt words: “We make plans and then there is Allah’s plan.”