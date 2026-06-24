Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik Is Suffering From Sensorineural Hearing Loss: All You Need To Know About Her Condition

For decades, the voice of Alka Yagnik has been synonymous with some of Bollywood's most memorable songs. On June 23, the celebrated singer was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While expressing gratitude for the recognition, Alka also opened up about a deeply personal health battle that has kept her away from the public eye for the past two years.

Alka Yagnik opens up about health battle

In a heartfelt note shared on social media, the veteran singer revealed that she has largely stayed away from public appearances while dealing with ongoing health challenges. She thanked fans for their prayers, messages and unwavering support during what she described as a difficult phase of her life.

The health condition Alka has been battling is called Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SNHL), a form of hearing impairment she had previously revealed was triggered by a viral attack.

What is Sensorineural Hearing Loss?

Sensorineural Hearing Loss is the most common type of permanent hearing loss. According to medical reports, it occurs when the delicate structures inside the inner ear, particularly the tiny hair cells within the cochlea, or the auditory nerve that carries sound signals to the brain, become damaged.

These microscopic hair cells play a crucial role in helping people hear. Once damaged, they generally do not regenerate naturally, making the hearing loss permanent in many cases. The condition may affect one ear or both and can develop gradually or occur suddenly.

Causes of SNHL

According to the Cleveland Clinic, SNHL can develop due to several reasons. Some individuals are born with the condition because of complications during pregnancy or birth. Others may experience it later in life due to infections, viral illnesses, head injuries, prolonged exposure to loud sounds or age-related hearing decline.

In Alka Yagnik's case, the hearing loss was reportedly linked to a viral attack that affected her auditory system.

Symptoms to watch

People living with Sensorineural Hearing Loss may experience a range of symptoms, including:

Difficulty hearing high-pitched sounds

Trouble understanding conversations in crowded or noisy places

A feeling that people are mumbling while speaking

Ringing or buzzing sounds in the ears (tinnitus)

Difficulty following conversations involving multiple people

Muffled or distorted hearing

While Sensorineural Hearing Loss can significantly impact daily life, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment options such as hearing aids, therapy or specialised medical interventions can help many individuals manage the condition more effectively.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.