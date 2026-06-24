'Going Through Difficult...': Alka Yagnik Opens Up On Health Struggles After Padma Bhushan Appearance Sparks Concerns

'Stayed Away For Two Years': Alka Yagnik On Health Struggles | Photo Via Instagram

Alka Yagnik, one of the most celebrated playback singers in Hindi cinema who dominated the industry's playback scene for over four decades, was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2026 by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, June 23, for her immense contributions to Indian music. Her appearance at the ceremony sparked concerns about her health, prompting an emotional response from the singer.

Alka Yagnik Addresses Health Concerns In Emotional Post

#WATCH | Delhi | Eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu



(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ui2U9koEMy — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

'I Am Going Through Difficult Health...'

Addressing the speculation in a candid social media post, Yagnik expressed gratitude for the prestigious honour while also opening up about her recent health struggles and ongoing recovery journey. She wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

She added, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude"

Check it out:

'Slowly Finding My Way Back'

Furthermore, the singer described the honour as "deeply humbling," adding that while her name may be on the award, it belongs equally to every listener who welcomed her voice into their lives, carried her songs through generations, and stood by her through both triumphs and challenges. She noted that the moment was especially meaningful as it represented not only recognition of her work but also a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience.

Ending her note on an optimistic note, Alka said, "I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

Yagnik also expressed heartfelt thanks to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for the honour.

In 2024, Alka shocked fans by revealing that she was suffering from a rare sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) caused by a viral attack, which forced her to step away from the spotlight.

Alka voice was last heard in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), where she sang Naram Kaalja, composed by A.R. Rahman.