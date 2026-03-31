'Still Suffering': Alka Yagnik Says She Is Unable To Take Singing Assignments Due To Rare Hearing Loss

Alka Yagnik Says Hearing Loss Keeps Her Away From Singing | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, who trained in classical music and began singing at the age of four, dominated the Hindi film industry’s playback scene for over four decades. In 2024, she shocked fans by revealing that she was suffering from a rare sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) caused by a viral attack, which forced her to step away from the spotlight.

'Still Suffering': Alka Yagnik On Rare Hearing Disorder

In a recent interview with NDTV, Alka said she is 'still suffering' from the illness, but chose not to share further details. The singer also revealed that she has not been able to take up any new singing assignments due to the condition.

"Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it," Yagnik shared.

An excerpt from her detailed Instagram post read, "I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour."

Alka voice was last heard in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), where she sang Naram Kaalja, composed by A.R. Rahman.

Alka Yagnik has lent her voice to some of Indian cinema’s most iconic songs, including Ek Din Aap, Gali Mein Chand, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Ae Mere Humsafar, and Chaand Chupa Baadal Mein, among many others.