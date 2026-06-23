Alka Yagnik Touches PM Modi's Feet, Greets Him With Folded Hands Before Receiving Padma Bhushan - VIDEO

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik was conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday (June 23). Several videos from the ceremony surfaced online, showing Alka Yagnik greeting dignitaries before receiving the prestigious civilian honour.

In one clip, the singer is seen touching Prime Minister Modi's feet as a mark of respect before proceeding to accept the award from the President. She was also seen greeting the PM with folded hands.

Fans congratulated the singer on receiving one of the country's highest civilian honours.

#WATCH | Delhi | Eminent playback singer Alka Yagnik conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu



(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/ui2U9koEMy — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Honoured For A Remarkable Musical Journey

Alka Yagnik was awarded the Padma Bhushan in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music. Over a career spanning more than four decades, she has delivered thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and remains one of the most celebrated voices in the country's playback singing industry.

The honour acknowledged her enduring impact on Indian cinema and music, with generations of listeners continuing to cherish her work.

Several Film Personalities Receive Padma Honours

The ceremony also saw a number of prominent film personalities receiving Padma awards for their contributions to Indian cinema and the arts. Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

With a career spanning over five decades and more than 400 films to his credit, the actor has established himself as one of India's most respected performers. His son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, was present at the ceremony to support him on the special occasion.

Actor and filmmaker R Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor had earlier expressed gratitude after being named among this year's recipients.

The late actor Satish Shah was also honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and theatre.

President Murmu Leads Second Investiture Ceremony

During the second investiture ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma awards to several distinguished personalities from fields including cinema, music, public service and the arts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries in attendance as the awardees were recognised for their achievements and contributions to the nation.