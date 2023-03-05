Oreo cookie day: Do you know the right way to eat an Oreo?

Oreo Cookie Day is celebrated on March 6 to celebrate the most popular cream cookie in the world.

The Oreo was first introduced in 1912 in America, and in the early 2000s, it was launched in India. Ever since, these little cookies have captured our hearts and our stomachs.

The cookie is nearly 108 years old, and is enjoyed by cookie lovers of all ages across the globe.

Oreo cookies are available in various colours, sizes, flavours and there are more flavors coming every year. But the classic flavour is chocolate cookies with a creamy filling.

Do you know the right way to eat an Oreo cookie?

Now, this is controversial. The Oreo cookie is loved the most by kids, who love to explore eating. So, there is no perfect way to eat the world-famous cookies. You can dunk them in milk, have them after a meal or a snack, share them with friends or covet them for yourself. However we want them, we can have them, as there is no shortage of ways to enjoy the beloved Oreo!

5 Facts about Oreo you never knew

Cookie founder Sam J. Porcello was often referred to as “Mr Oreo” after he introduced Oreo.

The Oreo cookie was first sold to a grocer in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1912.

Oreo cookies were first introduced as kosher, which means that even cookie lovers with food restrictions could enjoy this classic cookie snack.

Oreo cookies are sold in over 100 countries. The top five countries in terms of sales for Oreo cookies are the United States, China, Venezuela, Canada, and Indonesia.

In 2012, Oreo cookies turned 100.