Open That Bottle Night: Know about the occasion to rekindle memories and catch up with special ones |

Does a beer bring back old conversations and set the mood right for a reunion with friends? "Open That Bottle Night" is all about that moment to catch up, open up, and rekindle memories.

Haven't met your friends for a long time? Celebrate this occasion by reliving the days when you spent a great time with your buddies and didn't have to juggle in a hustle-bustle life.

Be it work, family responsibilities, or any other, we understand that it gets a little difficult to meet and connect with friends often. If you have been postponing get-togethers and reunions, let the bottle make this Saturday night an amazing experience of nostalgia and bliss.

OTBN is an annual event that aims to encourage people to reconnect with each other over a special bottle with friends and family—without the need for a special reason to celebrate. It was founded in the year 2000 by two Wall Street Journal columnists, Dorothy J. Gaiter and John Brecher. The day falls on the last Saturday of February, and this year it is on February 25.

The special night is a great time to remove that cork and get down to the business of enjoying life, a moment to be lost in talks and words to feel light and happy. Be it just some wine, hard liquor, or a sip of lemon juice, all that matters is opening your heart out along with the bottle and not holding back feelings and thoughts anymore.

Cheers to the quality time you shall spend with your dear ones this OTBN.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)