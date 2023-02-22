World’s 1st Home Bar Festival by The Vault to be held in Mumbai; check details

Home Bar Festival by The Vault | Instagram/ The Vault

Get ready to have your minds blown and your palates teased like never before at the world's first Home Bar Festival by The Vault. The festival will host the world's best mixologists, pairings that you may not have experienced before, and a chance to hear from some of the best minds in the business.

The inaugural edition of the festival will be held on February 25 and 26, 2023, at Jio Gardens in Mumbai.

This one-of-a-kind festival is dedicated to inspiring fine spirits enthusiasts interested in curating their personal home bar collections over two days of story-telling, tasting, and food pairing experiences.



And not just that—you'll also get to meet the makers and distillers behind these craft spirits, many of whom are making an appearance for the first time in India.

The festival will have four spaces of engagement wherein the brands will get to connect with the audience to heighten the sensory experience of a fine spirits explorer: Taste, Discover, Listen and Indulge.

TASTE is where the distillers and brands get to interact with the visitors in a one-on-one engagement. Through tasting pours, the brands will get to share the history and story of the spirit, its personality and character, and enthral the visitors with their creations.

DISCOVER space includes an immersive experience of what happens behind the scenes during the creation of a craft spirit before it becomes a part of the bottle. This unique, multi-sensory space will be used by certain brands to design, execute and engage their audience.

LISTEN in a special theatre setting featuring 20-minute slots. Brands will get a curious audience to tell a story, offer a master class, an experience, which can inspire the audience to use what they learn here, to set up their own personal home bars.

INDULGE with chosen mixologists from the world’s best bars in creative expressions of their mixology. Exclusive and ticketed, the evening promises to turn up the electricity by a few notches for cocktail lovers.

Book your ENTRY ONLY tickets now for Asia's most anticipated fine spirits festival

Entry only tickets to day festival= Rs 1,499/= (per person per day)

Entry only tickets to evening mixology= Rs 990/= (per person - 25th February, evening)