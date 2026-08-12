'Only Chiselled Face Works': Lock Upp Star Akanksha Chaudhary Spent ₹60,000 For Cheek-Fat Removal Before Miss Universe

For many aspiring models and pageant contestants, the pressure to look a certain way can begin long before they step onto a stage. Akanksha Chaudhary has now opened up about experiencing that pressure firsthand, revealing the lengths she once considered going to for a sharper, more sculpted face while preparing for her Miss Universe journey.

The reality star, known for shows including Lock Upp 2 and Splitsvilla X6, also addressed speculation surrounding her appearance and revealed that she ultimately chose not to undergo a permanent facial surgery.

Akanksha Chaudhary on her chiselled-face struggle

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Akanksha addressed online claims that she had undergone a nose job, firmly denying the speculation. "People are making videos that Akanksha got a nose surgery done. No, I didn’t do anything," she stated.

She then opened up about a different cosmetic procedure she had seriously considered while preparing to enter the pageant world: buccal fat removal, a surgical procedure intended to reduce fat from the cheeks and create a more defined facial appearance.

According to Akanksha, people repeatedly told her that a sculpted face was important for succeeding in modelling and beauty pageants. "I was about to start my journey of Miss Universe and several people told me a thousand times that you will have to reduce your cheeks. Only a chiselled face works in this industry," she expressed.

She said she was encouraged to undergo buccal fat removal and began putting money aside for the procedure. Additionally, Akanksha recalled taking the advice seriously enough to travel to Mumbai specifically to consult a doctor. “I came to Bombay especially to get this surgery done. I had saved a lot of money.”

She said she even changed her spending habits in an attempt to accumulate enough money for the procedure. According to her account, she cut back significantly on food and drinks and at one point was eating just one meal a day along with fruits and watermelon.

Eventually, however, she reconsidered the surgery because she feared that permanently removing cheek fat could alter the natural shape of her face. Looking back, Akanksha said she is happy that she ultimately did not go ahead with the operation.

Akanksha got facial fat injections

Before reaching that decision, the reality star said she had already experimented with non-surgical treatments involving injections that were intended to reduce facial fat.

She claimed she underwent the treatment for around four to five weeks, spending approximately ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 in total.

The results, however, were not what she had hoped for. “I got it done for 4-5 weeks. They used to inject something here. Zero result.”