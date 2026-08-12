Miss Universe Canada Costume Controversy: Why Indigenous-Inspired Looks Sparked Backlash

A pageant segment meant to celebrate Canada's identity has instead sparked a serious conversation about cultural respect. At the 2026 Miss Universe Canada competition in Windsor, Ontario, two contestants appeared in Indigenous-inspired costumes, prompting criticism from former titleholder Ashley Callingbull, the first Indigenous woman to win the national crown.

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What happened at Miss Universe Canada?

The controversy unfolded during the national costume segment on August 4, where contestants were invited to present looks representing aspects of Canada's heritage and identity.

According to media reports, contestant Karisa Haverkamp appeared in a feathered headdress traditionally associated with respected Indigenous leaders in North America. Her look also included a red handprint on her face, a symbol connected to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) movement.

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Another contestant, Jasleen Kaily, presented a look titled “Arctic Beauty.” The outfit featured an all-fur dress, fur boots known as mukluks and two braids.

The use of these culturally significant elements quickly became a point of debate, with critics questioning whether Indigenous traditions and symbols had been used without sufficient cultural context or consultation.

Ashley Callingbull speaks out

The issue became particularly significant because Ashley Callingbull, who made history as the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada in 2024, was co-hosting this year's competition.

Callingbull interrupted co-host and pageant director Sonny Borrelli during the final Saturday to address the controversy.

Speaking to CTVNews, Callingbull described her immediate reaction to seeing the costumes. “My jaw kind of dropped,” she stated, adding that she was shocked because she had previously represented the organisation as its first Indigenous winner.

“I just couldn’t believe that it was real. In my mind, I’m thinking they had an Indigenous winner, me, two years ago. This can’t be happening.”

Callingbull subsequently contacted Borrelli to ask who had approved the regalia. She also stressed the importance of having clear guidelines to determine whether contestants were Indigenous before culturally specific items are incorporated into pageant presentations.

Miss Universe Canada responds

Following the backlash, the Miss Universe Canada organisation acknowledged the concerns and said it was reviewing how national costumes are handled.

In a statement addressed to its community, the organisation said that if any costume had caused “offense, hurt, or misunderstanding,” that was never its intention.

The pageant also explained that the national costume segment is designed to celebrate “creativity, heritage, and identity,” while acknowledging that such presentations require care and ongoing evaluation.

The organisation specifically thanked Callingbull for her guidance and said it was working on a comprehensive Costume Guide for future competitions.

According to the statement, the new guidelines will establish clearer standards for national costume presentations and are intended to help prevent similar situations from happening again.

The controversy also led to apologies from the contestants involved, as the discussion continued to highlight the importance of cultural sensitivity when representing Indigenous traditions on a national platform.