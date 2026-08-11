Reita Faria To Aishwarya Rai: 6 Indian Women Who Ruled The Miss World Stage

India's relationship with the Miss World crown has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the decades, six Indian women have stood at the centre of the world's oldest major international beauty pageants, bringing home the coveted title and carving out vastly different paths afterwards. From medicine and humanitarian work to Bollywood and global stardom, here's a look at India's Miss World winners.

Miss World 1966 Reita Faria

India's first Miss World victory came with Reita Faria, who also created history as the first Asian woman to win the title. The Goa-born beauty impressed at the 1966 competition, winning the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Eveningwear awards before taking the overall crown.

Unlike many pageant winners who moved into showbiz, Faria chose a different direction. She pursued medicine and became a physician, eventually stepping away from the glamour and modelling world to focus on her medical career.

Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai

Nearly three decades later, Aishwarya Rai brought the Miss World crown back to India in 1994. Her victory became the launchpad for an extraordinary career that would take her from pageantry to Bollywood and eventually international cinema.

After winning the title, Aishwarya established herself as one of India's most recognisable actors, starring in films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Guru. She also became a regular global fashion and red-carpet presence, particularly at the Cannes Film Festival.

Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden

India's next Miss World triumph arrived just three years later, when Diana Hayden won the crown in 1997. The Anglo-Indian model also picked up multiple honours during the competition, including Miss World - Asia & Oceania, Miss Photogenic, and Spectacular Swimwear.

Hayden later explored acting, making her Bollywood debut with Tehzeeb. She also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss in 2008.

Miss World 1999 Yukta Mookhey

Yukta Mookhey became India's fourth Miss World when she won the title in 1999. Standing at nearly six feet, the Mumbai-based beauty queen also earned the Miss World - Asia and Miss World - Oceania titles during the competition.

Following her pageant win, Mookhey ventured into acting and made her Hindi film debut with Pyaasa in 2002. Over the years, she has also been associated with humanitarian initiatives.

Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra

Just a year after Yukta's victory, Priyanka Chopra continued India's winning streak by claiming the Miss World crown in 2000. What followed was a career that expanded far beyond pageantry. Chopra became one of Bollywood's leading actors before making a successful transition to Hollywood with projects including Quantico.

From international red carpets to entertainment, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, she has built a global profile that few Indian pageant winners have matched.

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Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar

India had to wait 17 years for its next Miss World victory, which came through Manushi Chhillar in 2017. Hailing from Haryana, Chhillar became the country's sixth woman to win the title.

Her pageant journey was followed by a transition into acting, with her Bollywood debut coming in Samrat Prithviraj. Since then, she has also remained in the public eye through fashion, fitness, and social media.