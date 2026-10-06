'Once Saw Giant Rat…': Mumbaikars Divided Over Andheri's Iconic Suraj Lama Momos Licence Suspension, Bollywood Connection Resurfaces

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of two Suraj Lama Momos outlets in Andheri West, triggering a wave of reactions from Mumbaikars online, including both criticism and disbelief from longtime fans.

According to reports, the FDA has taken enforcement action against Suraj Lama Momos outlets located at 7 Bungalows and Country Club in Andheri West. The move followed recent inspections focused on food hygiene and compliance, led by FDA official Tukaram Mundhe.

The development has quickly attracted attention because of the brand's popularity among Mumbai's street-food crowd. Suraj Lama Momos became known for its Darjeeling-style momos and its signature chutneys.

From bicycle stall to Mumbai's iconic momo brand

The brand's journey began in 2017 with founder Suraj Lama operating a modest bicycle stall. Lama had previously worked as a celebrity chauffeur for Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

From those early beginnings, the momo business expanded into multiple Mumbai neighbourhoods and developed a strong social media presence and local following. Its street-style momos and distinctive chutney combination became a major part of its identity.

The FDA action has now put the popular chain under scrutiny, with customers taking to social media to share their own experiences.

Mumbaikars divided over the news

Reactions to the news have been sharply divided. Some users claimed they had concerns about hygiene at the outlets long before the latest FDA action.

One X user wrote, "Finally ! Few yrs back I happened to visit his Powai outlet, I didn’t even enter the place & came out, it was kept so dirty ! Since then I have told many not to order form him. I think the Powai outlet later closed." Another recalled an unsettling sight, writing, "Once saw a Giant Rat just casually walking around this place, immediately gave me the ick."

Some users also raised concerns about the food itself. One comment read, "So glad, their chicken was just too bad, always chewy and rubbery." Another alleged, "I did get a serious food poisoning after eating mushroom and chicken momos from there. Stopped eating from there after that!"

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However, not everyone shared the negative experiences. While several users welcomed the FDA action or said they were unsurprised, others said they had continued to enjoy the food without problems.

One person simply wrote, "Overhyped place !!", while another commented, "I’m not surprised." On the other hand, a customer defended their experience, writing, "Have never fallen sick from his food pls 😭😭"

For some longtime fans, the news came as an unpleasant surprise. One user wrote, "Not the kind of post I wanted to see first thing in the morning my heart is officially broken💔" Another added, "I loved his momo but this news is scary😢", while someone else reacted, "Kya!!! My heart has sunk now."