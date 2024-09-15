 Onam 2024: Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends
Onam 2024: Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

Onam is one of the revered festivals of Hindus, and it is mainly celebrated in Kerala. According to mythology, the 10-day festival marks the return of King Mahabali.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Onam 2024 | Canva

Onam is a vibrant festival in the Hindu religion, mostly celebrated in Kerala. The auspicious festival marks the return of the King of Demons, Mahabali. It also marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival is celebrated on Dwadashi Thithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, the festival commenced on Friday, September 6 and will end on Sunday, September 15.

Onam 2024, heartful wishes and messages

On the occasion of the auspicious festival, here are some positive and heartful messages for Malayalis and Keralites worldwide.

Wishing you a joyful Onam! May the harvest festival bring happiness and prosperity in your life.

May the significant festival bring tranquility and a positive aroma to your house.

Celebrate the revered festival with love, peace, and joy. Happy Onam!

May your heart be filled with spirituality and warmth. Happy Onam!

May Lord Vishnu's divine blessings bring you and your family peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Onam!

On this significant occasion, may King Mahabali remove all negative energies from your life. Have a wonderful Onam!

Onam 2024: History, Significance, Rituals And All You Need To Know
I am sending you my warm wishes for Onam. May Lord Vishnu give you the strength to accomplish wonders in your life.

May the deity fulfill all your wishes on the special occasion. Celebrate with love and devotion!

I wish you and your family a vibrant Onam filled with love, laughter, and the divine blessing of Lord Vishnu.

May the festival always protect you and your loved ones from the negative energies.

