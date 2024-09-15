7 Bollywood-Inspired Traditional Sarees For Onam 2024 Celebration

By: Rahul M | September 15, 2024
This year, the Onam festival commenced on Friday, September 6 and will end on Sunday, September 15. Here are seven Bollywood-inspired traditional saree looks for the celebration
Janhvi Kapoor's exquisite golden Kanjeevaram saree is a perfect festive glam look for Onam
Deepika Padukone's red gharchola bandhani saree should be your choice to stand out at the Onam celebration
Exude Rashmika Mandanna's minimal elegance in a pretty pink saree styled with jhumkas and effortless makeup
Alia Bhatt drapes an array of traditional sarees. This floral-adorned six-yard can give you a fresh and beautiful look for the festival
Actress Genelia Deshmukh's kanjeevaram-inspired saree, donned with architectural prints and ethnic designs is the epitome of traditional fashion, ideal for a festival day
If you are into a more simple yet regal look, then Ananya Pandey's yellow drape can be the perfect choice for you
For a comfortable and modern twist, Madhuri Dixit's multi-hued saree, featuring floral prints is a great option for Onam
