7 Bollywood-Inspired Traditional Sarees For Onam 2024 Celebration

By: Rahul M | September 15, 2024

This year, the Onam festival commenced on Friday, September 6 and will end on Sunday, September 15. Here are seven Bollywood-inspired traditional saree looks for the celebration

Canva

Janhvi Kapoor's exquisite golden Kanjeevaram saree is a perfect festive glam look for Onam

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Deepika Padukone's red gharchola bandhani saree should be your choice to stand out at the Onam celebration

Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Exude Rashmika Mandanna's minimal elegance in a pretty pink saree styled with jhumkas and effortless makeup 

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Alia Bhatt drapes an array of traditional sarees. This floral-adorned six-yard can give you a fresh and beautiful look for the festival

Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Actress Genelia Deshmukh's kanjeevaram-inspired saree, donned with architectural prints and ethnic designs is the epitome of traditional fashion, ideal for a festival day

Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram

If you are into a more simple yet regal look, then Ananya Pandey's yellow drape can be the perfect choice for you

Ananya Pandey's Instagram

For a comfortable and modern twist, Madhuri Dixit's multi-hued saree, featuring floral prints is a great option for Onam

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

