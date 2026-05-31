‘Old, Worst Trend’: Shilpa Shetty Wears Funky Mismatched Shoes In Viral Airport Video, Netizens React To Her Style 

Shilpa Shetty is no stranger to experimenting with fashion, and her airport appearance shared by a paparazzi page proved exactly that. The actress was recently spotted at a airport with her daughter, looking effortlessly comfortable in a relaxed travel ensemble. However, it wasn't her outfit that became the centre of attention, it was her bold choice of footwear.

Shilpa Shetty’s airport style

For her travel look, Shilpa opted for a fuss-free monochrome outfit. She paired a classic black T-shirt with matching black sweatpants, creating a comfortable yet stylish airport-ready look.

Keeping the styling minimal, she accessorised with stacked bracelets and subtle jewellery. Her beauty look followed the same understated approach, featuring natural makeup and centre-parted open hair.

Shilpa completed her look with a pair of vibrant mismatched sneakers featuring shades of purple, green, orange and other bright hues. While both shoes belonged to the same design family, each foot featured a different colour combination, creating a deliberately contrasting look.

Check out the video below:

The trend, popularly known as "mismatched shoes," became a major craze among sneaker enthusiasts a few years ago. The style focuses on wearing intentionally different shoes, either through contrasting colours or varied designs, to create a quirky and unconventional fashion statement.

When a paparazzo pointed out that she appeared to be wearing different shoes, Shilpa quickly responded with a smile, saying, "Alag alag shoes nahi hai, fashion hai."

Internet reacts

The viral clip soon made its way across social media, where users shared mixed reactions.

One user commented, "My brother has the same pair of shoes of different colors and this is an old style." Another wrote, "Koi trend nhi h ye pgl h pgl." A third user added, "Trust me this is one of the worst trend ever !!"