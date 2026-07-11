Novak Djokovic's Ear Seeding At Wimbledon 2026 Sparks Curiosity; Here's What The Wellness Therapy Is |

Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title came to an end after he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semi-final at Wimbledon 2026. While the result dominated headlines, another detail about Djokovic quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Fans noticed several tiny adhesive patches & marks attached to the tennis star's ears during the match, prompting widespread curiosity across social media. Many initially questioned whether the marks were medical tape or related to an injury, but they were later identified as ear seeds, a wellness technique that has gained popularity among athletes and health enthusiasts.

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What is ear seeding?

Ear seeding is a needle-free acupressure therapy derived from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and the practice of auriculotherapy. Instead of using acupuncture needles, the method involves attaching tiny seeds, metal beads or ceramic pellets to specific pressure points on the outer ear using small adhesive patches.

How does it work?

The treatment begins with a trained practitioner identifying pressure points based on an individual's wellness goals. Once the ear is cleaned, the tiny seeds or beads are carefully placed on these targeted areas. Users typically keep them in place for three to five days, although some wear them for up to a week. During this period, gentle pressure is applied to the seeds two or three times daily for around 10 to 30 seconds to stimulate the selected points.

Traditionally, ear seeds were made using the Vaccaria plant, but modern versions are commonly crafted from stainless steel, magnetic beads or even 24-karat gold.

Benefits of ear seeding:

The therapy is widely used to support overall well-being. Many practitioners recommend ear seeding to help reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep quality, ease headaches, neck discomfort and joint pain, and assist in managing appetite and food cravings. While many users report positive experiences, experts note that results can vary from person to person and scientific evidence supporting all of its claimed benefits remains limited.