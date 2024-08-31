 Norway Princess Gets Married To Hollywood Guru Who Claims He 'Rose From The Dead' Despite Controversies
They got engaged to each other in 2022 and are finally married after facing years of public scrutiny. Know more about their wedding festivities.

article-image
Where there is a will, there is a way they say! In a remarkable event, the princess of Norway, Martha Louise got married to a self-styled American Shaman, Durek Verrett. He claims to have 'risen from the dead'. They got engaged to each other in 2022 and are finally married after facing years of public scrutiny. They married on Saturday in a private ceremony in Geiranger, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

All you need to know about the Norwegian Royal Wedding

The wedding festivities of Martha and Durek began with a "meet and greet" at a historic hotel in Alesund, Norway. Many famous personalities including the Swedish Royal family and some American TV personalities attended the union of the two. The wedding took place on a boat while it sailed through the scenic fjord to Geiranger, where the couple exchanged their vows.

Who are Martha Louise and Durek Verret?

Princess Martha Louise, 52, is the eldest daughter of King Harald V of Norway. Durek Verret, 49, is a spiritual guru in Hollywood. Martha was previously married to the late writer Ari Behn, with whom she has three daughters.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Derek shared that at the age of 28, he had died after suffering from seizures, and organ failure and was flatlined for four minutes. During these 4 minutes, he claims to have felt knives stabbing him and his grandmother asking him to let go. Although, he came to life after he revisited his mother's womb and recalled every person he'd met, all in his mind. Verret's spiritual practices and claims of having 'risen from the dead' has made the Norwaigns speculate the Shaman since they have they are conservative about their royal traditions.

Martha, the Princess claims to be a clairvoyant, meaning she has the ability to connect and talk with angels. She has been into years of alternative therapies. She has written books and courses on her experiences which has also sparked controversies.

Despite the controversy, Martha stood by the man she loved and introduced Mr. Verett to the world in 2019 via an Instagram post. Martha Louise and Durek Verrett announced their engagement in June 2022 and got married on Saturday.

