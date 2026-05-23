'Nobody Wants To Dress Like Kareena, Alia Or Deepika': Karan Johar Says The Era Of Celebrity Fashion Carbon Copies Is Over

There was a time when Bollywood celebrities practically scripted fashion trends across the country. From wedding lehengas and airport looks to accessories and more, fans wanted everything their favourite stars wore. But according to Karan Johar, that obsession with dressing like celebrities is slowly disappearing, and individuality is becoming fashion’s biggest flex instead.

Karan Johar: 'Nobody wants to look like a wannabe version of a celebrity anymore'

During a recent appearance on The BarberShop with Shantanu on YouTube, the filmmaker and producer shared his honest take on how consumer fashion behaviour has changed over the years. According to Karan, audiences today no longer want to recreate the exact looks worn by stars; instead, people are now far more interested in expressing their own personality through fashion.

"Earlier, there used to be a gold standard that Bollywood has worn it. Now, there is a certain attitude about that too," Karan stated, adding, "People are like, 'Why should I wear this? Kareena has already worn it,’ or ‘Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have already worn it.’ They don’t want to wear the same thing because they don’t want to come across as someone copying a Bollywood star. Nobody wants to look like a wannabe version of a celebrity anymore. Everybody is seeking individuality."

Custom over copy couture

Karan further spoke about how luxury shoppers now expect exclusivity rather than mass celebrity influence. "When people go to Manish Malhotra, they often say, ‘I don’t want to wear what X, Y, or Z has worn. ' Everybody wants individual treatment. They want customer service that feels tailored specifically to them. They want to feel special," he noted.

Further explaining his opinion, Karan said, "Their mindset is, 'We are paying you, so what are you giving us that you are not giving someone else?' There’s now a strong demand for exclusivity and individual catering."

Interestingly, Karan’s comments arrive at a time when couture trends are becoming increasingly personalised. From custom bridal couture to experimental styling and archival fashion pieces, individuality has become more aspirational than celebrity imitation itself.