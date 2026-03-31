'No Matter What': Suhana Khan Supports Kolkata Knight Riders In Viral GRWM Video After Embarrassing Loss Against Mumbai Indians | Instagram @aliachhiba

Despite a disappointing start to the IPL 2026 season, Suhana Khan is standing firmly by her team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. The star kid was recently spotted at Wankhede Stadium, cheering from the stands as KKR took on the Mumbai Indians in their opening clash.

While KKR put up a strong total on the board, the team ended up facing an embarrassing defeat against the Mumbai Indians, leaving fans disheartened. However, Suhana’s unwavering support for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise has caught the internet’s attention.

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In a now-viral “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video posted with her cousin Alia Chhiba, Suhana is seen gearing up for the match with a mix of skincare and glam. The duo begins with under-eye patches and light skincare, followed by soft, glowy makeup looks. Adding a sporty twist, they incorporate KKR-themed eyeliner before finalising their match-day outfits.

Suhana opts for a chic yet casual look, a white tank top featuring the KKR logo paired with light-wash denim jeans, perfectly blending comfort with team spirit. The video, which showcases both preparation and fandom, quickly gained traction online.

Sharing the clip, Alia captioned it, “no matter what,” signalling their unconditional support for KKR despite the loss. Suhana echoed the sentiment in the comments, writing, “Next time (with a broken heart emoji),” expressing hope for a comeback in upcoming matches. The video has resonated with fans, many praising Suhana for backing her team through highs and lows.