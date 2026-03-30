Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Twin In Chic Tank Tops At MI vs KKR IPL Match At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai |

Bollywood’s young brigade brought style and star power to the Wankhede stands as Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan were spotted attending the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday.

The duo turned heads at the Stadium as they cheered passionately for KKR, the franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. Joining them was SRK’s youngest son, AbRam Khan, making it a full house of celebrity presence despite the superstar’s absence.

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Ananya and Suhana made a stylish statement with their coordinated outfits, both opting for chic white tank tops paired with light-wash, baggy denim jeans. While Ananya kept her look minimal with a plain white tank top, Suhana added a sporty twist by donning a KKR-logo tank, proudly showing her support for the team.

Keeping her look effortless, Ananya skipped heavy accessories and went for a fresh, natural makeup look, with her bangs taking centre stage. She completed her outfit with a blue handbag. Suhana, on the other hand, also chose subtle makeup and carried a sleek sling bag, perfectly complementing her laid-back yet trendy ensemble.

Meanwhile, AbRam kept things casual in a black T-shirt and shorts, blending comfort with cool as he enjoyed the match alongside them. Their presence added a dose of glamour to the high-energy face-off, with the trio frequently seen reacting to key moments and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere from the stands.

A video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on social media platform X quickly went viral, capturing their excitement during the match. Captioned “Premium energy from the best seats in the house,” the clip has been widely circulated by fans online.