VIDEO: Abram, Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday Spotted Cheering For Kolkata Knight Riders During MI Vs KKR IPL 2026 Clash | X

Mumbai, March 29: Bollywood star kids Abram Khan, Suhana Khan and actress Ananya Panday were spotted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. They grabbed the attention of the fans as they were spotted supporting and cheering for KKR from the stands which is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Celebrities Light Up Wankhede

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Abram and Suhana arrived at the Wankhede Stadium along with Ananya Panday. Their presence added glamour to the high-octane match in Mumbai. They made up for the absence of SRK during the high-intensity clash. They were seen enjoying the game and reacting to the key moments from the stands.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared the video on its official social media account on X and the video is being widely shared. The video was shared with the caption, "Premium energy from the best seats in the house."

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Cheering Loudly For KKR

Suhana Khan is often seen supporting Kolkata Knight Riders and today also she was seen cheering for the team with full energy. Abram also looked excited as he entered the stadium to witness the game. Ananya Panday also joined them and was seen clapping and cheering during the crucial moments of the game.

Regular Faces At KKR Matches

Suhana Khan has been a regular at KKR matches over the years. She is often seen supporting the team co-owned by her father Shah Rukh Khan. Their appearance at Wankhede once again showed strong support for KKR, even while playing away from home.