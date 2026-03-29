IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Power Mumbai Indians To Chase Their Highest-Ever Target Against KKR At Wankhede

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Power Mumbai Indians To Stunning Victory Against KKR At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, March 29: Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a stunning run chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a massive target of 221 runs, MI showed no pressure and batted with full confidence from the start. Mumbai Indians chased their highest-ever target in the history of Indian Premier League.

A strong opening partnership of 148 runs between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set the tone, as Mumbai Indians comfortably chased down the target and turned what looked like a tough game into a one-sided finish.

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KKR Set A Huge Target

Kolkata Knight Riders came in to bat first and put up a very strong total of 220/4 in 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane played a calm and smart knock of 67 runs off 40 balls, holding the innings together.

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Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with a quick 51 off 29 balls. Rinku Singh finished well with an unbeaten 33 off 21 balls, adding important runs in the final overs. KKR finished with a total that usually wins matches.

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MI Start Without Fear

Chasing 221 was not easy, but Mumbai Indians came out with a very positive mindset. Ryan Rickelton attacked from the start and kept the scoreboard moving quickly. He scored 81 off 43 balls, playing shots all around the ground.

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Rohit Sharma looked in great touch and played one of his best IPL knocks, scoring 78 off just 38 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes. The opening pair added a massive partnership of 148 runs, which made the chase much easier.

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Match Turns One-Sided

Even though the target was big, MI made it look simple. Rohit's aggressive batting put KKR bowlers under pressure early. Rickelton continued the attack even after Rohit got out. Suryakumar Yadav added a quick 16 off 8 balls, keeping the momentum going. KKR bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine failed to control the runs and stop the MI batters.