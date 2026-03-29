Rohit Sharma Dances And Teases Ajinkya Rahane Amid Injury Scare In MI Vs KKR IPL 2026 Clash At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, March 29: Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma created a funny moment on the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's iconic wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. The light-hearted moment also involved KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane amid an injury scare. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the video shows that Rohit Sharma is teasing Ajinkya Rahane by dancing as he was being escorted back to the pavilion after getting injured while fielding.

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Rohit Sharma's Fun Moment Goes Viral

The camera caught Rohit Sharma dancing and teasing Ajinkya Rahane during the match. The moment was light and playful and the fans started sharing the video widely on social media. The moment highlights the strong bond between the Mumbai cricketers. Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, both hail from Mumbai.

Although the match was serious, Rohit Sharma's gesture added a flavour of humour to the situation and also entertained the crowd present at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Injury Scare

At the same time, Kolkata Knight Riders had a big concern. Captain Ajinkya Rahane suddenly went down on the field holding himself in pain. The team physios rushed in to check on him as players from both sides looked on. Rahane was unable to continue and had to leave the field.

Rahane walks off, Rinku Singh Leads KKR

Rahane was helped off the ground and went back to the dressing room for treatment. His condition is not yet clear. In his absence, Rinku Singh took charge and is leading KKR on the field for the rest of the game.

Big concern for KKR

Rahane's injury could be a big worry for KKR if it turns out to be serious. The team will be hoping for a quick update and a speedy recovery for their captain as the IPL 2026 season continues.