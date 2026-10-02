No Long Weekends In 2027? Major Festivals From Ganesh Chaturthi To Christmas Fall On Saturdays, Corporate Employees Call It A ‘Worst Nightmare’

The holiday calendar is often the first thing employees check when a new year approaches. Besides marking important festivals and national occasions, it also reveals those much-awaited long weekends that can mean an extra day away from work. But for people following a Monday-to-Friday schedule, the 2027 calendar may bring fewer such opportunities.

Several major festivals and public holidays are set to fall on Saturdays or Sundays next year. The weekend overlap has caught attention online, with one X user pointing out the dates and calling 2027 a difficult year for corporate employees.

X user highlights 2027 weekend holidays

Chartered accountant Dhanesh Gianani shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) listing several major occasions that will fall on weekends in 2027.

“2027 is about to be a corporate employee’s worst nightmare Maha Shivratri: Saturday Mahavir Jayanti: Sunday Maharashtra Day: Saturday Independence Day: Sunday Ganesh Chaturthi: Saturday Gandhi Jayanti: Saturday Dussehra: Saturday Guru Nanak Jayanti: Saturday Christmas: Saturday Enjoy ‘26 while it lasts…”

His post quickly drew attention from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences of holiday policies at their workplaces.

Check out his post below:

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Major holidays falling on weekends

The weekend-heavy calendar begins with Maha Shivratri on Saturday, March 6. Maharashtra Day will also be observed on a Saturday, falling on May 1.

Later in the year, Independence Day will fall on Sunday, August 15, while Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Saturday, September 4. For employees who usually look forward to combining public holidays with weekends, these dates may not provide the same extended-break opportunity.

The pattern continues into October. Gandhi Jayanti falls on Saturday, October 2, followed by Dussehra on Saturday, October 9.

In November, Guru Nanak Jayanti will fall on Sunday, November 14, while Christmas will be observed on Saturday, December 25.

Whether employees receive substitute holidays for weekend public holidays can depend on the rules and policies applicable to their organisation or state.

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Internet has mixed reactions

Gianani’s post prompted employees to discuss how their workplaces handle public holidays that coincide with weekends.

One user wrote, “For us, it gets transferred to the next working day So too many long weekends next year”, suggesting that some workplaces provide a replacement working day. Another commented, “In our company they used to replace sat and sun holidays with some other small holidays falls on week days. Not sure about all the holidays. Lets see”.

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Some users took a more resigned view of the situation. “Brother, we don't get leave anyway.” Another pointed out that the calendar may not be a problem for everyone, writing, “not a nightmare for those with alternate working Saturdays.”

The discussion also touched on differences between industries. One user remarked, “And most of the corporates won't get even all those jayanti's”, while another said, “For traders it’s going to be best . More number of working days”. Another comment added a more cryptic reaction: “Last time when it was about to be a nightmare we all know what happened”.