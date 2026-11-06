Nita Ambani Steals The Spotlight In Fuchsia Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At His Diwali Bash Paired With Diamond Ear Cuffs And Exquisite Pichwai Bag |

Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party in Mumbai turned into a star-studded celebration, with several Bollywood celebrities arriving in their festive best. However, one guest who stood out with her timeless elegance and royal charm was Reliance Foundation founder Nita Ambani. Dressed in a vibrant fuchsia pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra, she brought a beautiful blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary luxury to the festivities.

A Fuchsia Pink Saree With Intricate Embellishments

Nita Ambani wore a satin saree from Manish Malhotra’s signature collection, featuring delicate gold lacework and multi-hued Swarovski embellishments. The rich fuchsia hue added a festive vibrancy, while the intricate detailing created a beautiful play of colour and light.

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The designer also paid special attention to the blouse, with its intricately jewelled back embellished with colourful Swarovski crystals. Sharing details of the creation, Manish wrote, "I wanted every detail of this look to feel special, right down to the intricately jewelled back of the blouse, embellished with multi-hued Swarovski crystals….A look created with lots of love, celebrating the beauty and grandeur of Indian festive dressing."

An Artistic Handbag Completes The Look

Adding another layer of luxury was a handcrafted Pichwai-inspired handbag from Nita’s personal collection. The exquisite accessory featured handmade enamelled lotus motifs, diamond embellishments and pearl-and-zari detailing. Bringing together art, jewellery and traditional craftsmanship, the bag complemented her saree beautifully.

A Star-Studded Diwali Celebration

The celebration witnessed the presence of several prominent names from the film industry, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and his family, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar, among others.