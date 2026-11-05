Ananya Birla Serves Festive Elegance In Vibrant Red And Gold Banarasi Saree For Diwali 2026

By: Rutunjay D | November 05, 2026
Ananya Birla exuded timeless festive glamour in her recent Diwali look, opting for a rich, traditional red saree that serves as a masterclass in heritage styling.
The saree is crafted from a luxurious silk-tissue base, featuring a vibrant crimson-red hue that radiates classic celebration vibes.
Throughout the drape, intricate gold zari brocade work forms elaborate geometric and floral motifs, catching the light with every movement.
The borders and pallu feature heavy, traditional Banarasi zari weaving with dense golden floral patterns and refined architectural trims.
She paired the statement drape with a subtle, well-fitted blouse that allows the rich ornamentation of the saree to take center stage.
She also wore traditional gold earrings and heavy stacked statement cuffs that perfectly complement the golden motifs of the saree.
Her long, lustrous hair was styled in voluminous, soft cascading waves with a clean middle parting, framing her face gracefully.