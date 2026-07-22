Nita Ambani Sends Jamnagar's Famous Kesar Mangoes To Pregnant Karishma Tanna: 'Hope You Enjoy The Sweet Taste'

Pregnancy often comes with unexpected cravings, and for actress Karishma Tanna, this season got a little sweeter thanks to a thoughtful surprise from Nita Ambani. As the mom-to-be enjoys the final stretch of her pregnancy, she recently gave fans a peek into her "life lately", filled with baby bump moments, delicious food, cherished friendships and a box of premium Kesar mangoes from Jamnagar.

Karishma Tanna receives sweet gift straight from Jamnagar

Among the highlights of Karishma's latest photo dump was an elegant gift box filled with premium Kesar mangoes sourced from the Reliance orchards in Jamnagar. Adding a personal touch, entrepreneur Nita Ambani included a handwritten note that read, "Hope you enjoy the sweet taste of summer with these Kesar mangoes!"

The thoughtful gesture quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from Karishma's post, perfectly blending the warmth of the season with a heartfelt wish for the actress.

Check it out below:

Beyond the special gesture, the post reflected the joy of her third trimester, with the actress proudly embracing her growing baby bump while balancing wellness, indulgence and quality time with loved ones.

She also gave followers a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings through plates of Chinese food, alongside snippets from her workout sessions as she continues to stay active.

The actor's latest update also featured adorable moments with her pet dogs, cosy time spent at home and cheerful catch-ups with friends, including fellow parents-to-be Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal.

Counting down to baby's arrival

Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera, who tied the knot in an intimate Mumbai ceremony on February 5, 2022, are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

The couple announced the pregnancy in April with an emotional maternity photoshoot, revealing that their little one is expected in August 2026. Sharing the happy news, they wrote, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift, August 2026."