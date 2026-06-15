'Radiant Mom-To-Be' Karishma Tanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Dreamy White Gown At Her Baby Shower

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 15, 2026
Karishma Tanna embraced maternity fashion in the most ethereal way, wearing a custom-made white ensemble by designer Nikhil Thampi.
The flowing silhouette of the gown beautifully accommodated her baby bump while exuding effortless elegance and comfort.
The pristine white hue symbolised purity, serenity and the joy of a new beginning, making it a perfect choice for her baby shower celebration.
The halter neckline added a touch of sophistication, giving the ensemble a contemporary yet timeless appeal.
Intricate embellished detailing around the neckline elevated the otherwise minimalist look and acted as a statement accessory.
Karishma kept her jewellery minimal with elegant earrings and a bracelet, allowing her radiant pregnancy glow to take centre stage.
Gently cradling her baby bump, Karishma looked serene and radiant, proving that maternity fashion can be equal parts stylish, sophisticated, and deeply emotional.