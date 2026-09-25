Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja |

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai are incomplete without a visit to the city’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, and Nita Ambani embraced the festive spirit in a look that celebrated Indian craftsmanship. On the night of September 24, she arrived at the pandal with husband Mukesh Ambani and their grandchildren, opting for a vibrant traditional ensemble that instantly caught attention.

Nita Ambani stuns in Patola saree

For the darshan, Nita Ambani chose a stunning Patola saree that brought together vivid colours and intricate traditional craftsmanship. The double-ikat textile featured geometric patterns alongside motifs of elephants, dancing figures and delicate florals, giving the drape a rich, tapestry-like appearance.

She wore the saree in a traditional front-pleated, sidha pallu style, allowing the elaborate pallu to remain clearly visible. The drape was paired with a deep-red blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves.

Rather than adding layers of accessories, she chose a few statement pieces that complemented the traditional textile.

The highlight of her jewellery was a jaw-dropping necklace featuring a Ganesh figure, embellished with diamonds and emeralds. She paired it with matching emerald-and-diamond earrings, traditional glass bangles and a statement emerald ring.

Nita kept her beauty look classic and understated. Her hair was neatly gathered into a low bun with flowers, while a traditional red bindi added a distinctly festive finishing touch.

Softly defined kohl-rimmed eyes, a warm nude lip and subtle makeup completed the look without taking attention away from the saree and jewellery.

Mukesh Ambani accompanied Nita for the visit in a crisp white shirt, keeping his outfit simple and understated. He was also seen cradling their granddaughter, who looked adorable in a pink leheriya co-ord set.