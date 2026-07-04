Nita Ambani Receives AAPI Humanitarian Award In Purple Saree, Emerald Jewels In Florida

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani once again proved that timeless Indian craftsmanship never goes out of style. As she accepted the prestigious AAPI Humanitarian Award at a grand ceremony hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in Tampa, Florida, she made an elegant statement in a handcrafted saree that beautifully celebrated India's textile traditions.

Nita Ambani drapes silk saree with emeralds

For the special occasion, Nita chose a luxurious silk saree from Swadesh, draped in a rich royal purple hue. The standout feature of the ensemble was its striking contrast, with a vibrant pink border and pallu. The saree was brought to life through intricate floral embroidery inspired by traditional Indian motifs.

Delicate blossoms, stitched in antique gold and fresh green threads, adorned the borders while smaller woven motifs were scattered across the fabric. Adding to the vibrant palette, subtle green accents and bright pink highlights along the border enhanced the saree's intricate design without overpowering its graceful appeal.

She paired the saree with an exquisite fuchsia-pink blouse that perfectly complemented the border. Featuring short sleeves and a simple, classic neckline, the blouse allowed the richly embroidered saree to remain the centre of attention.

No Nita Ambani look is complete without spectacular jewellery, and this appearance was no exception. She accessorised with a statement emerald-beaded necklace that instantly elevated the ensemble. Matching emerald earrings and an elegant statement ring added a regal finish.

Keeping her beauty look polished and understated, Nita opted for softly defined eyes with winged eyeliner and mascara, flushed cheeks and a rosy pink lip colour. Her hair was styled loose with a side parting, lending effortless elegance to her traditional attire.