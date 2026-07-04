WATCH: Isha Ambani Steps In Vibrant Colour-Blocked Kurti At NMACC Exhibition In Mumbai | Instagram @shivachiliveri1

Isha Ambani recently made a stylish appearance at the opening of Second Nature, the immersive art exhibition presented at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. As guests gathered to experience one of the city's most anticipated cultural showcases, Isha stood out with her effortless blend of contemporary fashion and understated elegance.

For the occasion, Isha opted for a vibrant colour-blocked kurti that perfectly complemented the creative spirit of the event. The outfit featured a rich cobalt blue base adorned with striking geometric patterns and multicoloured panels in shades of coral, yellow, green and pink.

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She paired the statement kurti with matching blue trousers, creating a coordinated silhouette that felt both comfortable and polished. Keeping accessories minimal yet impactful, Isha chose standout earrings that added a subtle touch of glamour without overpowering the outfit. Her beauty look remained equally understated, with soft, natural makeup and loose, flowing hair.

About NMACC's Second Nature Exhibition:

Isha's appearance came at the launch of Second Nature, Superblue's first-ever exhibition in Asia. Spread across all four floors of the Art House at NMACC, the exhibition brings together immersive installations by globally celebrated artists including Random International, teamLab, Simon Heijdens, A.A. Murakami and Es Devlin.

Designed to be experienced rather than simply viewed, the exhibition invites visitors to interact with artworks that respond to movement, touch and presence. From disappearing digital portraits and blooming virtual flowers to weather-responsive installations and hand-drawn interactive environments, Second Nature transforms the traditional gallery experience into a multi-sensory journey.

Running from July 3, 2026, to January 10, 2027, the exhibition is expected to be one of Mumbai's biggest cultural attractions this season.