Visit NMACC's 'Second Nature': A Stunning Immersive Art Exhibition In BKC Where Technology, Nature & Creativity Come Alive In Mumbai |

Mumbai's cultural calendar has a spectacular new addition this season. If you're looking for an experience that goes beyond traditional art galleries, 'Second Nature' at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) promises a one-of-a-kind journey where art, technology and nature merge into immersive, interactive worlds.

Marking Superblue's Asia debut, the exhibition brings together nine large-scale installations by some of the world's most celebrated contemporary artists. Rather than simply viewing artworks from a distance, visitors are invited to step inside them, interact with them, and become a part of the experience.

Running from July 3, 2026, to January 10, 2027, the exhibition spans all four floors of the Art House at NMACC, making it one of Mumbai's most anticipated cultural attractions this year.

What To Expect At 'Second Nature'

Unlike a conventional exhibition, 'Second Nature' transforms every visitor into an active participant. Many of the installations react to movement, touch, light, and human presence, ensuring that no two visits are exactly the same.

Floor One: Interactive Worlds By Random International

The journey begins with thought-provoking installations by Random International, where art responds directly to your presence. Visitors can witness portraits gradually fading away, encounter mirrors that appear to observe them, and explore works that challenge ideas of identity, perception, and human interaction.

Floor Two: Step Into teamLab's Digital Universe

The second floor transports visitors into teamLab's enchanting digital landscapes. Here, flowers bloom across the space, glowing lights react to every touch, and constantly evolving visuals create an environment that changes with each movement. The immersive setting ensures every experience feels unique.

Floor Three: Where Nature Meets Technology

On the third floor, artists Simon Heijdens and A.A. Murakami blur the boundaries between the natural and digital worlds. Expect weather-responsive virtual plants, atmospheric installations, and ethereal mist-filled floral creations that create a dreamlike environment unlike anything found in a traditional gallery.

Floor Four: Become Part Of The Artwork

The exhibition concludes with an installation by acclaimed artist Es Devlin, inviting visitors to step directly into a hand-drawn artistic landscape. The interactive experience allows guests to become part of the artwork itself—and even leave with a personalised keepsake inspired by their participation.

Exhibition Details

Venue: Art House, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai

Exhibition: Second Nature by Superblue

Dates: July 3, 2026 – January 10, 2027