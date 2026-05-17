Nita Ambani Grooves To Mame Khan's Mumbai Concert At NMACC | WATCH |

Nita Ambani recently attended a soulful musical evening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, where renowned folk singer Mame Khan performed live for the audience. Videos from the concert are now circulating online, showing the Reliance Foundation chairperson enjoying the energetic performance and vibing along with fellow attendees during the musical night.

Known for her graceful presence and elegant fashion choices, Nita Ambani once again impressed with her stunning traditional look for the event. She was seen interacting warmly with guests and happily posing for photographs while soaking in the lively atmosphere of the concert.

For the evening, Nita Ambani opted for a rich traditional ensemble that perfectly blended regal elegance with festive glamour. She wore a luxurious and traditional dress in deep purple and gold tones featuring intricate floral zari weaving and elaborate traditional motifs throughout the drape. The outfit carried a royal aesthetic with its heavy craftsmanship and rich sheen, making it ideal for the cultural event.

The broad golden border added a touch of grandeur, while the vibrant magenta and gold detailing elevated the overall look beautifully.

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Keeping her styling timeless and sophisticated, Nita accessorised the look with statement jewellery pieces including elegant earrings and a traditional bindi that complemented the ethnic attire effortlessly. Her soft makeup, glowing complexion and neatly styled hair added further grace to the appearance.

The businesswoman’s poised yet cheerful presence at the concert quickly grabbed attention online, with many social media users praising both her elegant ethnic style and her lively energy during the musical evening at NMACC.