Nita Ambani Gifts Royal Peacock Brooch To TIME100 Honorary Chef Vikas Khanna In A Heartwarming Moment in New York

At the prestigious TIME100 Summit in New York, a heartfelt exchange between Nita Ambani and Vikas Khanna beautifully captured the spirit of Indian heritage meeting global recognition. The moment came shortly after Khanna was honoured as one of the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2026, marking a proud milestone for India on the world stage.

During their interaction, Nita Ambani presented Khanna with a regal peacock brooch from her initiative, Swadesh, symbolising India’s national bird and its rich artistic legacy. In a touching gesture of respect, Khanna was seen touching her feet, while Ambani warmly felicitated him before gifting the intricately designed piece. Overwhelmed by the moment, the chef requested her to pin the brooch on him, making it even more special.

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Taking to social media later, Khanna expressed his gratitude, sharing how deeply honoured he felt to wear a symbol so closely tied to India’s cultural identity. He also highlighted his admiration for Swadesh, an initiative by the Reliance Foundation that supports Indian artisans and showcases traditional craftsmanship on a global platform.

He wrote, "I feel deeply honored to wear India’s National Bird, the Peacock, through this beautiful brooch by @swadesh_online, gifted by Nita Ambani."

Nita Ambani at TIME100

Nita Ambani had earlier turned heads in a stunning Jamdani saree, meticulously woven over two years by master artisan Biren Kumar Basak in West Bengal. The saree itself was a masterpiece, featuring intricate meenakari work, storytelling motifs and symbolic fish borders representing prosperity, reinforcing her commitment to spotlighting India’s textile heritage internationally.