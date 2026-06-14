Nita Ambani Drapes Handwoven Banarasi Katan Silk Saree, Pairs With Dangling Diamonds

Nita Ambani once again proved why she remains one of India's most elegant saree connoisseurs. The businesswoman recently made a graceful appearance at an international doctors' meet, turning heads in a breathtaking handwoven Banarasi Katan silk saree from Swadesh. Equal parts regal and understated, the ensemble celebrated India's rich textile heritage while showcasing her signature love for timeless craftsmanship.

Nita Ambani shines in Banarasi masterpiece

For the event, Nita chose an exquisite Banarasi drape woven in luxurious Katan silk, featuring a mesmerising blend of teal and aqua shades. The highlight of the six-yard wonder was its intricate gold zari work.

Inspired by nature, delicate floral motifs bloomed across the fabric, adding richness without overwhelming the soft palette. These motifs were crafted using the revered Kadwa weaving technique, where each pattern is individually woven into the saree instead of being embroidered later.

What makes the saree even more remarkable is the craftsmanship behind it. The handwoven piece reportedly took over three months to complete and was brought to life by master artisans Md. Yasin and Iqbal Ahmad. The elaborate floral trellis running across the drape drew inspiration from the symmetry and elegance of Mughal gardens, giving the ensemble an old-world charm.

Complementing the saree was a matching aqua blouse that added a contemporary spin to the traditional silhouette. The blouse featured delicate pearl-like bead embellishments arranged in soft wave patterns.

Nita kept the styling refined, allowing the craftsmanship of the saree to remain the hero. She accessorised with dazzling diamond drop earrings, stacked diamond bangles, and a statement ring that added just the right amount of sparkle.

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Her beauty choices followed the same philosophy of understated elegance. Softly defined eyes, nude-toned makeup, and a tiny blue bindi completed the look. She styled her hair in a sleek low bun adorned with fresh white flowers, a timeless choice that perfectly complemented the traditional drape.