Nita Ambani Serves Elegant Chic In Statement Rose-Sleeve Shirt At Mumbai Indians Event |

Nita Ambani once again proved that power dressing can be effortlessly elegant as she appeared ahead of Mumbai Indians’ final IPL fixture on Sunday, May 24, during the ESA (Education and Sports for All) initiative at the Wankhede Stadium. While her heartfelt interaction with the team grabbed attention, it was her sophisticated yet playful fashion choice that instantly stood out online.

The Reliance Foundation chairperson was seen motivating the Mumbai Indians squad before the big clash against Rajasthan Royals, as nearly 20,000 underprivileged children were invited to witness the match live at the stadium. In the now-viral clips, Nita Ambani encouraged the players to play “with all their heart” and spread smiles among the young fans attending the special initiative.

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For the appearance, Nita Ambani embraced a refined monochrome aesthetic with a statement designer twist. She opted for a crisp white shirt by luxury label Simone Rocha, but far from being basic, the outfit featured dramatic puffed sleeves sculpted in the shape of roses, adding a touch of artistic couture to the classic silhouette. The shirt featured a front-button closure and a relaxed U-shaped hemline, which she left untucked for a more effortless and relaxed feel.

She paired the standout shirt with beige, cropped, wide-leg trousers titled the “Cecil Beaton Blue Carnation” pants. The subtle floral detailing in blue across the trousers added nod to the colours of Mumbai Indians.

Keeping her accessories minimal yet luxe, Nita Ambani wore delicate diamond-studded earrings along with a sleek wristwatch. She also sported a Mumbai Indians wristband, subtly tying her look to the IPL spirit. Her soft open hair, fresh makeup, and understated styling elevated the outfit further, proving once again why she continues to be a style inspiration.