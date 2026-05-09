Who Is Sheema Kermani? 75-Yo Pakistan Dancer & Activist Who Was 'Manhandled & Detained' Outside Karachi Press Club | @REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Visuals showing 75-year-old Pakistani dancer and human rights activist Sheema Kermani allegedly being manhandled and detained outside the Karachi Press Club have triggered massive outrage across Pakistan and on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday when Kermani, along with several activists, had gathered outside the press club in connection with preparations for the upcoming Aurat March scheduled for May 10. Viral visuals showed female police officers surrounding and physically restraining the veteran activist, sparking criticism from rights groups and netizens alike.

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According to reports, Kermani was heading to the press club to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the annual Aurat March protest. Several activists, including Karachi City Council member Shahzadi Rai, were also detained during the incident before later being released.

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Who Is Sheema Kermani?

Sheema Kermani is one of Pakistan’s most respected cultural figures, widely known for her contributions to classical dance, theatre, and women’s rights activism.

Born on January 16, 1951, Kermani is a trained practitioner of classical Indian dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi. At a time when classical dance faced social and political restrictions in Pakistan, she continued performing fearlessly and became a symbol of artistic resistance.

She is also the founder of Tehrik-e-Niswan, a cultural action group that has spent decades advocating for women’s empowerment through theatre, dance, and social awareness initiatives.

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Kermani gained national prominence during the rule of former Pakistani military dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. During his conservative regime, cultural performances and public expressions by women were heavily restricted.

Despite the atmosphere, Kermani continued performing classical dance and publicly wearing saris, turning herself into a powerful face of resistance against censorship and patriarchal restrictions.

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Why The Detention Sparked Outrage

The visuals of the veteran artist being held by police officers quickly spread online, leading to criticism from activists, journalists and citizens who accused authorities of suppressing peaceful civic expression. Many social media users described the episode as another example of shrinking civil liberties and increasing pressure on women-led activism in Pakistan.