Couple Narrowly Escapes Massive Fire On Wedding Stage During Varmala Ceremony In Jodhpur Resort; Chaos Erupts Among Guests | WATCH | Instagram @bharat24liv

A wedding celebration in Jodhpur turned chaotic after a sudden fire broke out on the stage during the varmala ceremony, forcing the bride and groom to flee moments after exchanging garlands. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of May 6 at Empire Resort located on Pal Road.

According to initial reports, the blaze was triggered after a cold fire effect used during the ceremony allegedly came in contact with artificial floral decorations and stage material, causing the setup to catch fire within seconds.

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Visuals circulating on social media show flames rapidly spreading across the decorated stage as panic erupted among guests present at the venue. The bride and groom were seen rushing away from the stage to safety as the fire intensified behind them.

Several guests reportedly attempted to control the blaze using water before emergency assistance arrived. The sudden incident disrupted the wedding festivities and created panic inside the resort premises, with attendees scrambling away from the affected area.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far and the couple narrowly escaped unharmed. A video of the incident has now gone viral online, drawing widespread reactions from users over the dangers associated with pyrotechnic effects and decorative installations at large wedding events. However, the authenticity of the viral footage has not been independently verified by The FPJ.

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns at lavish celebrations where heavy decorations, artificial materials and fire-based effects are increasingly being used. Experts have often warned that even minor negligence during such grand functions can quickly escalate into dangerous situations, putting both property and human lives at risk while also turning important life moments into traumatic experiences.